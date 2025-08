Asphalting works will take place on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, from the start to the end of service around the Budai Nagy Antal Street stop in the direction of Acsádi Road.

Therefore, buses 11, 19, 23, and 23Y, heading towards Borzán Gáspár Street / Sámsoni Road / Júlia-telep / Vámospércsi Road, will stop at a temporary stop located 150 meters ahead – DKV has announced.