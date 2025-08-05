A major traffic junction near Debrecen to be closed

According to the Hungarian Concession Infrastructure Development Ltd. (MKIF), due to renovation works, the Debrecen–Ondód junction on the M35 motorway (in the direction of the national border) will be closed between August 4 and 6.

During the closure, traffic will be rerouted along the following detour routes, marked with yellow signs:

From Budapest towards the Debrecen Industrial Park (exit direction): Continue on the M35 motorway towards the national border to the next junction (Debrecen–South Szolnok), then from main road 4 switch to Határ Street to reach Kishegyesi Street.

From Kishegyesi Street towards Berettyóújfalu (entry direction): From Kishegyesi Street, switch to Határ Street, then continue on main road 4 and access the M35 motorway from the Debrecen–South Szolnok junction.

The closure is expected to remain in place until August 6. However, the timing of closures and construction work may change depending on the weather, logistical arrangements, and other external factors.

Travelers can find updates on the closures via Útinform, the MKIF website (www.mkif.hu), or their Facebook page.