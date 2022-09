On Monday, Debreceni Vízmű Zrt. began pipe break troubleshooting at the intersection of Szoboszlói út and Bornemissza út. Troubleshooting involves half-lane road closures, road surfaces, and pavement demolition; the works are expected to be completed on Friday, September 23, 2022.

The waterworks requests the acceptance and kind acknowledgment of the above, and also thanks the public for their understanding and patience – read the service provider’s announcement.

