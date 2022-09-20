Researchers’ Night is approaching at the University of Debrecen

Four counties, five settlements, 200 programs – in the light of the numbers, this is the Researchers’ Night at the University of Debrecen, which is joining the series of events for the 15th time this year.

The last weekend of September once again offers an insight into the secrets of science for those interested. The purpose of the Night of Researchers, a series of free events organized throughout Europe, has not changed over the years: to make the general public familiar with and fall in love with the career of a researcher, and to popularize the achievements achieved in various fields, which may not have been known until now. All this is offered by the institution in the framework of entertaining and inspiring lectures, experiments, laboratory visits, and playful programs for all age groups.

The campuses of the University of Debrecen offer attractions in four counties – Hajdú-Bihar, Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok, Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg counties – in five settlements – Hajdúböszörmény, Mád, Nyíregyháza, Szolnok and Debrecen.

In the city of Cívis, the university’s five campuses – University Square, Böszörményi úti, Kassai úti, Ótemető utca, and Klinikai Központ Nagyerdei – as well as the Agóra Science Experience Center and the Nuclear Research Institute, which join the events, await those interested with various programs to get to know the university its diversity, the different fields of science.

New this year will be, among other things, the dance hall of the Department of Ethnography of the DE Faculty of Arts in the Dísudvar, a little investigation after the frescoes in the medieval churches, or the Kísérletkastély, where you can have an adventure in a winemaking laboratory.

You can already register for the September 30 programs on the website https://kutatokejszakaja.hu/.

hirek.unideb.hu