Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 16 September 2022

In the week ending 16 September 2022 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) increased by EUR 1.3 billion to EUR 348.1 billion.

The net balance of open market operations and standing facilities (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) decreased by EUR 3,272.1 billion to EUR -2,139.1 billion. This was due primarily to a reallocation of banks’ excess liquidity from current accounts (liability item 2.1) to the deposit facility (liability item 2.2), pursuant to the decision to raise the deposit facility rate to above 0% as of 14 September 2022.

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) rose by EUR 9.3 billion to EUR 6,384 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.

Monetary policy securities portfolios Reported value as at 16 September 2022 Weekly change – purchases Weekly change – redemptions Covered bond purchase programme 1 EUR 0.0 billion – – Securities Markets Programme EUR 3.4 billion – – Covered bond purchase programme 2 EUR 0.0 billion – -EUR 0.1 billion Covered bond purchase programme 3 EUR 299.7 billion +EUR 1.3 billion -EUR 2.7 billion Asset-backed securities purchase programme EUR 24.1 billion +EUR 0.1 billion -EUR 0.1 billion Public sector purchase programme EUR 2,586.1 billion +EUR 7.4 billion -EUR 13.1 billion Corporate sector purchase programme EUR 343.5 billion +EUR 0.2 billion -EUR 1.5 billion Pandemic emergency purchase programme EUR 1,688.9 billion +EUR 5.6 billion -EUR 6.7 billion

The content and format of the weekly financial statement are set out in Annexes IV to VI of Guideline (EU) 2016/2249 of the European Central Bank of 3 November 2016 on the legal framework for accounting and financial reporting in the European System of Central Banks (ECB/2016/34).

