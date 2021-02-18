ECB publishes consolidated banking data for end-September 2020

[1] Defined as the ratio of non-performing loans to total loans.

[2] Defined as the ratio of total profit (loss) for the year to total equity.

Data for total assets of credit institutions headquartered in the EU

Data for the non-performing loans ratio of credit institutions headquartered in the EU

Data for the return on equity of credit institutions headquartered in the EU

Data for the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of credit institutions headquartered in the EU

The European Central Bank (ECB) has published the consolidated banking data with reference to end-September 2020, a dataset of the EU banking system compiled on a group consolidated basis.

The quarterly data cover information required for the analysis of the EU banking sector, comprising a subset of the information that is available in the year-end dataset. The end-September 2020 data refer to 320 banking groups and 2,630 stand-alone credit institutions operating in the EU (including foreign subsidiaries and branches), covering nearly 100% of the EU banking sector balance sheet. This dataset includes an extensive range of indicators on profitability and efficiency, balance sheets, liquidity and funding, asset quality, asset encumbrance, capital adequacy and solvency. Aggregates and indicators are published for the full sample of the banking industry.

Large reporters apply International Financial Reporting Standards and the Implementing Technical Standards on supervisory reporting of the European Banking Authority, while some smaller reporters may apply national accounting standards. Accordingly, aggregates and indicators may also cover data based on national accounting standards, depending on the availability of the underlying items.

A few revisions to past data are disclosed together with the end-September 2020 data.

