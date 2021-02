A cyclist died today at 12:15 pm in a traffic accident.

The accident happened at the intersection of Nagyerdei Blvd. and Hadházi road, Debrecen.

According to the available information, a car hit a cyclist today at 12:15 pm. The victim- a 63-year-old woman – suffered so severe injuries that she died on the scene.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the case.

