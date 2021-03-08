Motorcycles and cars collided in Balmazújváros

The Hajdúszoboszló Police Headquarters has completed its investigation into the case.

The Hajdúszoboszló Police Headquarters prosecuted a man for a well-founded suspicion of committing a road accident. According to the data of the investigation, the driver was driving in the inner area of Balmazújváros on August 30, 2020, around 2:30 p.m. The driver, on Nádudvari út, wanted to turn left into a gated entrance, but during the maneuver, he did not see a motorcyclist nearby, so they collided. The motorcyclist was driven into a ditch as a result of the accident and suffered serious injuries.

The Traffic Police Subdivision of the Hajdúszoboszló Police Headquarters carried out the necessary procedural steps during the investigation phase of the investigation and handed over the case files to the prosecutor’s office.

police.hu