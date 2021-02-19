The Debrecen police are looking for this thief

The Debrecen Police Headquarters is investigating a suspected theft.

According to the data of the investigation, the man in the picture stole a wallet left on the counter from a supermarket on Petőfi Square in Debrecen on December 15, 2020, at 1 p.m.

The Debrecen Police Headquarters asks that anyone who recognizes the man in the photo or has information about the crime to report in person at the Debrecen Police Headquarters (Debrecen, Budai Ézsaiás utca 4) or by phone 06-52 / 457, available 24 hours a day. -040 or the telephone number on 06-80 / 555-111, or 112, the toll-free emergency number. Reports are treated confidentially by the police.

