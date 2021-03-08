Almost 16,000 victims of the epidemic in Hungary, 120 newly infected in Hajdú-Bihar

One million people have already been vaccinated against the coronavirus in Hungary, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Monday.

The 115 patients who died in the past day were elderly, chronic patients.

Another 2,696 Hungarian citizens were diagnosed with the infection.

The government portal wrote that nearly 400,000 registered elderly people are being vaccinated these days.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, the number of identified infections has increased to 468,713. The number of deaths rose to 15,988, and the number of people who recovered increased to 336,744.

The number of active infections rose to 115,981. Hospitals care for 7,924 patients with coronavirus, 806 of whom are on ventilators.

There are 37,343 people in official home quarantine, and the number of samples has increased to 3,874,513.

According to the map of the site, 120 new infections were registered in Hajdú-Bihar county yesterday.

debreceninap.hu