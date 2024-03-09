Building Caught Fire on Friday Night in Egyek

National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Building Caught Fire on Friday Night in Egyek

A building caught fire in Egyek on Friday night. The flames spread from the outbuilding to the main building.

Firefighters were called to Táncsics Mihály street in the town of Egyek (Hajdú-Bihar county) on Friday evening, shortly after half past eight. The roof of a sixty-square-meter outbuilding on Táncsics Mihály street caught fire and was completely burning.

The fire spread to the main building as well. The professional firefighters from Tiszafüred and the municipality from Egyek started extinguishing the flames with three jets of water.

 

dehir.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Changeable weather is expected over the weekend

Bácsi Éva

Building Caught Fire on Friday Night in Egyek

Tóháti Zsuzsa

The weather service has issued a warning: frosts will return

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *