Building Caught Fire on Friday Night in Egyek

A building caught fire in Egyek on Friday night. The flames spread from the outbuilding to the main building.

Firefighters were called to Táncsics Mihály street in the town of Egyek (Hajdú-Bihar county) on Friday evening, shortly after half past eight. The roof of a sixty-square-meter outbuilding on Táncsics Mihály street caught fire and was completely burning.

The fire spread to the main building as well. The professional firefighters from Tiszafüred and the municipality from Egyek started extinguishing the flames with three jets of water.

dehir.hu

pixabay