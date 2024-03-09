Students in Vénkert Got a New Playground

The children were able to take possession of a new playground in the courtyard of the Vénkert Primary School in Debrecen. Mayor László Papp happily reported on this on his social media page, who also said that the playground was completed on the initiative of the district’s representative, Lajos Barcsa.

According to the mayor, the municipality of Debrecen pays special attention to the condition of the playgrounds, fortunately the long-worn elements of the playground at Békás lake have also been replaced in the past few days.

Let’s hope that this will also be the fate of the playground located in the courtyard of the Petőfi Sándor General School, which, according to a grandmother, the children have not been able to use for more than a year because it is dangerous.

debreceninap.hu