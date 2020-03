Debrecen International Airport announced that all Wizz Air and Lufthansa flights are canceled due to the coronavirus epidemic.

No Wizz Air and Lufthansa flights are available from Debrecen until 31st March, 2020 – stated Debrecen International Airport on their Facebook page. All the passengers, who want to travel with these two airlines, have to call the customer services of Wizz Air and Lufthansa.

Source and photo: Debrecen International Airport