Péter Magyar calls for more peace, understanding and trust

Péter Magyar, leader of the Tisza Party and prospective prime minister, called for “a little more peace, understanding and trust” as he arrived on Friday at the preparatory talks for the inaugural session of Hungary’s Parliament.

Commenting on reports published on Thursday by Telex, which named Rita Rubovszky, director of the Cistercian School Authority, as a possible education minister in a future Tisza government, Magyar said there is “already debate and back-and-forth online”, but stressed that “real information will come from us”, adding that he asks everyone to stop “verbal lynching”, especially when it concerns honest people.

He said several candidates are under consideration for the positions of education and culture minister, and no final decision has yet been made.

He also indicated that announcements regarding several ministerial posts will be made next week.

Magyar added that the mandate and responsibility lie with them, including himself personally, and asked for trust, patience and calm, noting that further updates will follow once the consultations are completed.