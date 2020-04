Passengers using public transport in Budapest have to wear a mask or cover their face with a scarf from April 27, the Budapest Public Transport Company (BKV) said.

Municipal rules on masks will also apply to people while shopping or travelling in a taxi. The rule does not apply to children under the age of six, people who have a disease that physically prevents them from wearing a mask, or those suffering from asthma.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay