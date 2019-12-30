LMP to Initiate Ban on Fireworks, Pyrotechnics

National
Green opposition LMP said it will submit to parliament an amendment proposal that would ban the use of fireworks and pyrotechnics.

In a statement, LMP co-leaders Erzsébet Schmuck and János Kendernay cited health risks and animal safety concerns as the reason for their proposal. They argued that pyrotechnics often cause fires, resulting in financial damage and health problems. Meanwhile, pets are prone to going into shock from the noises and bright lights of the fireworks, causing them to run away or even die, they added. Schmuck and Kendernay said pyrotechnics also contribute to the deterioration of air quality. Meanwhile, the Orpheus Animal Protection Association has also called for a ban on the use of pyrotechnics on New Year’s Eve.

