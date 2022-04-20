From today, retirees will be able to shop cheaper at Tesco

Every Tuesday from April 19, retired shoppers will receive a 5 percent discount on the total amount of their purchase at Tesco if they use their Tesco Clubcard. The chain also wants to help reduce spending on food, the company said in a statement.

“We want to support retirees in allocating money for household spending. The new discount on Tuesday can be used to reduce food expenses, so our customers’ pensions at Tesco are worth more these days. This affects more than 2.5 million people in the country who can take advantage of the opportunity in our nearly 200 stores. And with the Tesco Clubcard, they can take advantage of other significant discounts to make their purchases even cheaper. ”

– said Zsolt Pálinkás, CEO of Tesco Hungary.

debreceninap.hu