Hungary Reports 47 Coronavirus Fatalities and 2,912 New Infections

Fully 47 Covid patients, generally elderly and suffering from an underlying illness, died over the past 24 hours, while 2,912 new infections were officially registered, bringing the total number of infected to 403,023, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Sunday.

The death toll has risen to 14,299, while 306,621 people have made a recovery. The number of active infections has declined to 82,103, while there are 4,233 hospitalised Covid patients, 366 on a ventilator.

Altogether 27,179 people are in official home quarantine, and the number of tests carried out has risen to 3,503,611.

Fully 445,535 people have been vaccinated so far, with 190,705 having received the second jab. Hospital vaccinations using the Pfizer and Sputnik vaccines will continue this week and GPs are vaccinating people below the age of 60 with underling illnesses with AstraZeneca vaccine. Teams are also returning to several nursing homes, while second-round jabs of health workers will continue.

Most infections have been registered in Budapest (75,003) and Pest County (50,692) so far, followed by the counties of Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (22,994), Hajdú-Bihar (22,596) and Győr-Moson-Sopron (22,453). The county least affected by the infection is Tolna (9,023).