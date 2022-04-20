Balázs Dzsudzsák entered the field with Loki for his 100th match

The 100th match of the DVSC team captain in red and white was against Gyirmó.

Balázs Dzsudzsák returned to the team in September 2020, after 12 years, in which he played his first NB I match. He made his debut at the forefront on April 4, 2005, against MTK. He scored his first goal for Diósgyőr a year later, in his 9th championship.

Balázs Dzsudzsák’s 100th Loki match was a great success, as DVSC had a smooth 3-1 success over Gyirmót at the Nagyerdei Stadium. Loki’s midfield has scored 8 goals and scored 7 assists in 26 matches this season.

debreceninap.hu