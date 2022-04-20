Up to 3,000 people can watch the Peace Concert in the Reformed Great Church of Debrecen, donations are now available

A peace concert will be held on May 6 at 6 pm in Debrecen to help people in distress due to the Russo-Ukrainian war.

The event is organized by the Count István Tisza Foundation for the University of Debrecen, the university, the historical churches, and the city of Debrecen. Looking at DTV’s program, hirek.unideb.hu writes that well-known and popular works by Bach, Händel, and Saint-Saëns will also be performed at the concert.

The bank account number is already in use and the range of beneficiaries has expanded. Proceeds will be donated to the bridge for the Transcarpathian aid program, but the number of beneficiaries has expanded, György Kossa, chairman of the university’s board of trustees, announced in the program. He also said they have a number of other inquiries, so they decided we wanted to help other organizations as well.

We are in contact with several health institutes across and beyond the border. In addition, it is important for refugee organizations to receive our donations so that they can continue their charitable activities.

– György Kossa explained.

The Peace Concert is hosted by the Reformed Great Church in Debrecen with the participation of such traditional local art ensembles as the Kodály Philharmonic, the Faculty of Music of the University of Debrecen, and the church choirs. Three thousand spectators are waiting for the Reformed Great Church in Debrecen, while thousands of projectors set up in the square in front of them will also be able to follow the charity event.

A chamber orchestra consisting of students and teachers of the Faculty of Music of the University of Debrecen will perform Bach’s works, such as the double competition in D minor or the suite in B minor. The Lautitia Mixed Choir, led by conductor József Nemes, will present some gems of choral literature. Saint-Saëns’ 3rd Organ Symphony will be played by the Kodály Philharmonic, the organ soloist will be heard by Dániel Somogyi-Tóth. In the end, Lautitia, the Kodály Choir, the College Canton, and the Kodály Philharmonic Orchestra give a cross-section, I think this is also a piece that will lift our souls

– explained Károly Fekete, bishop of the Trans-Tisza Reformed Diocese.

Up to three thousand people could watch the Peace Concert in the Reformed Great Church in Debrecen together with the galleries, but through the projectors set up in the Main Square, many more could enjoy the performance and support the charity cause of university-church-city collaboration.

An account number has been created in connection with the promotion to which donors can send their donations. If you want to donate, you can already do so, as donations are already awaited by the organizers, to the bank account number 10300002-13266979-00034909 of the Foundation for the István Gróf István for the University of Debrecen. It will also be possible to help those in need fleeing the war on the spot, in the form of cash.

