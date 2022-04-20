The Hungarian secret service is looking for agents on job search sites

In an unusual way, the Special Service for National Security (NBSZ) is looking for employees for two positions in a public job advertisement, the Index noted.

Applicants for the two positions are welcome:

The main task of the operational reconnaissance officers is to “perform the special operational tasks of the Special Service for National Security to be performed in public areas” according to the vacancy notice. While the system support staff will provide technical supervision of the IT systems and “manage and troubleshoot any errors in the IT systems”. In return, they offer, among other things, a competitive income and cafeteria benefits. The ads are available here and here.

The place of work would be Budapest, but the scouts will have national jurisdiction. Athletes with a sporting lifestyle and category B licenses are preferred.

Index.hu / debreceninap.hu