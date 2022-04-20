A woman was beaten in revenge at a bus stop in Debrecen

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office has indicted a man who had angrily hit a woman waiting at a bus stop. The accused was at a bus stop in Debrecen on 31 October 2021 at around 4 pm. He also had a drunken partner with him, so the man called a taxi to get home.

The vehicle soon arrived for them, and when the man’s partner wanted to get in the car, the victim waiting at the bus stop noticed that the man’s clothes were dirty, so she went to the taxi and warned the driver about it.

Meanwhile, the driver also noticed the woman’s drunken state and said they couldn’t get in the vehicle because of it, and then drove away.

The accused became angry about this and began to insult the victim, then walked over to her and hit her once, then left with his partner on foot.

During the investigation carried out by the Debrecen Police Station, it was established that the woman suffered a fracture of the nasal bone that resolved for more than 8 days as a result of the abuse.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office has indicted the Debrecen District Court against the recidivist for the repeated recidivism. In his indictment, the district prosecutor’s office proposed the imposition of a prison sentence and an additional sentence of disqualification from public affairs. The indictment also contains a substantial motion in the event that the accused confesses to the deed at the preparatory hearing of the district court and waives his right to a trial.

debreceninap.hu