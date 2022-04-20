Bucz Hunor was buried in Debrecen

A memorial service was organized for the director, who died in March: on the evening of May 2, the figure of Hunor Bucz is recalled with his own poems, short stories, and interview details.

Hunor Bucz Jászai Mari Prize-winning theater director and founding director of the Térszínház died on March 3 at the age of 79.

“His charisma, spirituality, knowledge, and wisdom are irreplaceable, and it was a loos for the family, the Térszínház, and – perhaps not an exaggeration – for the whole of Hungarian cultural life.”

– can be read in the announcement of the family and the Térszínház sent to MTI on Tuesday, according to which, in accordance with the will of Hunor Bucz, the Térszínház will continue to work, revive the heritage and work on the processing of the legacy.

The funeral of Hunor Bucz will take place at the end of April at the site of his childhood and youth, in Debrecen, where, according to his will, he will be laid to rest in the purest possible family circle in a puritanical way.

However, they would like to give others the opportunity to say goodbye, so a memorial titled In memoriam Hunor Bucz will be held at the Térszínház on Monday, May 2 at 7 p.m. At the end of the evening, admirers of the artist can show our grace at the memorial site in the theater. The placed flowers will be transported to Debrecen, the grave, by car convoy the next day.

As it is written, Bucz Hunor wanted to visit his grave with a day full of a beautiful and personal experience with a trip to Debrecen instead of a large one-time mourning procession, so the memorial will be given information cards showing the artist’s resting place. This information can also be requested by e-mail.

Due to the limited capacity of the Térszínház, the events in the theater will be broadcast live in the tent set up in the Zichy Garden. The family asks for the advance notice of the intention to participate in the memorial at the contact information of the Térszínház.

debreceninap.hu