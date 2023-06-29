There are fewer and fewer professional firefighters in Hajdú-Bihar County

The head of one of the trade unions told RTL Híradó that the large factories under construction are luring firefighters with higher salaries and better working conditions.

According to the channel, in Hajdú-Bihar alone, at least 15 firefighters were hired in the past year, and even more applied for the car factory and battery factory under construction, which will have their own fire department.

According to the union leader, for example, the BMW factory being built in Debrecen offers a net starting salary of over HUF 400,000, compared to the professional firefighters’ salary of HUF 240,000-260,000.

According to the union, there is a shortage of firefighters in several large cities, especially in Budapest, where there is a significant labor shortage, but there may soon be problems in Debrecen as well. The disaster management stated that only 10 percent of the staff is missing.

(Debreceni Nap)