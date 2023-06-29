The student from Debrecen, The student from Debrecen was sentenced, who nearly stabbed her schoolmate to death out of jealousy, was sentenced

The Debrecen Court of Justice declared the young girl guilty of stabbing her fellow student in Debrecen out of jealousy in its verdict announced at a preparatory session on June 28, 2023.

The accused made a confession at the preparatory session, admitted to the crime charged against her, and waived her right to a trial.

The first-instance court accepted the confession and found the girl guilty of life-threatening bodily harm, and therefore sentenced her to 2 years in juvenile prison, the execution of which was suspended for a 5-year probationary period. In addition, the court ordered the defendant’s probation.

According to the verdict, the accused and the minor victim were schoolmates at the time of the crime, both attended a secondary school in Debrecen. The accused was aware that her ex-boyfriend had developed a relationship with the victim, but she could not accept this, so a dispute arose between the two girls at the beginning of January 2023. Later, they messaged each other through internet applications. In the days before the crime, they agreed to settle their dispute in person.

The meeting took place on January 25, 2023, after school, in the playground behind the school, their acquaintances and friends were also nearby. On the playground, the defendant and the victim again got into an argument, they scolded and insulted each other, and then the argument escalated into a fight, the defendant got close to the victim, took out a butterfly knife from her coat pocket, and then, holding the tip down, swung at the young girl. The defendant cut the victim’s left shoulder three times and stabbed her once in the chest, in the armpit. Noticing this, the victim’s acquaintances approached them and took the butterfly knife from the accused’s hand, however, the young woman still did not give up her intention to attack, and started fighting with the victim. Meanwhile, both of them fell to the ground, pulled each other and hit each other all over the body. As a result of the abuse, the victim was stabbed and suffered life-threatening injuries.

Dr. Balláné dr. Judge Edit Szentpáli assessed the repeated use of the knife as an aggravating circumstance, as well as the fact that the stabs also hit vital parts of the body, including the victim’s chest. The accused already planned the crime days before and provoked the victim on one of the social media sites.

At the same time, she took into account as mitigating circumstances the fact that the accused had an orderly family situation, her parents also had no criminal record, she completed his studies in an orderly manner, she cooperated with the authorities throughout the investigation, she regretted his actions and made a confession.

The court’s decision is final.

(Debrecen Court)

Photo: Blikk/Facebook