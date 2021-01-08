Father Böjte personally thanked Kásler for arranging his treatment in Hungary

The founder of the Deva orphanage encourages people to take the coronavirus seriously because “it’s hard to get rid of it”.



Miklós Kásler, Minister of Human Resources, received Csaba Böjte in his office in Budapest on Thursday. A joint press conference was then held on the grounds that the Franciscan monk had recovered from the coronavirus infection.

The founder of the Deva orphanage said that:

he was coughing a lot in November. Miklós Kásler called him and found him sick, so he arranged for his treatment in Hungary. He was able to leave St. László Hospital in early December.

He now visited the Minister to personally thank him for his help.

It is nice that someone can count on Hungarian health care without living in the country

Said Csaba Böjte.

Miklós Kásler recalled that he had learned that the monk was ill. He heard on the phone that the founder of the Deva orphanage was having serious breathing difficulties.

The Minister also reported that Csaba Böjte’s visit provided an opportunity to discuss the connection between the coronavirus epidemic and people’s lifestyles, solidarity and helpfulness.

Photo: MTI / Zoltán Balogh

debreceninap.hu