Horrible wishes of death for a Hungarian paramedic just because he had been vaccinated against the coronavirus

The National Ambulance Service has received horrible messages. Epidemic skeptics and conspiracy theorists are squabbling on the rescue service’s Facebook page, the OMSZ writes.

The post states that 30% of paramedics serving at one of the largest rescue stations in the country are already most past the first vaccination, and the others (after voluntary application) are constantly arriving at the vaccination points at specified times.

Although it can be seen how serious (even life-threatening) complaints Covid19 can cause, it has still failed to convince the few anti-vaccination commentators who talked to the paramedics in an unacceptable style on the post.

A forklift driver in Fehérvár, for example, said that our comrades “chip themselves for money” while a mother from Pécs hoped for poison in the syringe instead of a vaccine. The worst comment was written by a teacher in Karcag who wished for the death of our colleague in the picture for vaccinating himself.

– read in the post.

Paramedics are asking us to only find out about the vaccine from credible sources because we can only defeat the virus by working together.

debreceninap.hu