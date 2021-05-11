Kásler: Improving Working Conditions for Ambulances Primary Task

The government and the Ministry of Human Resources consider improving the working conditions for ambulance services a highlighted task, the human resources minister said on Monday, marking the day of the ambulance services in Hungary.

Miklós Kásler said in a video message posted on Facebook that as a result of continuous developments since 2010, over a thousand ambulance cars have been purchased, 107 ambulance stations have been revamped and 34 new stations established. All ambulance units have been provided with new equipment and workers have received modern uniforms, he added.

The coronavirus epidemic has posed the greatest challenge to the services since they were set up, assisting in some 152,000 cases and collecting over 1.2 million samples, the minister said. Last year, ambulance services covered nearly 42 million kilometres and carried out more than 1,800 successful resuscitations, Kásler said and thanked the 8,500 ambulance workers for their “outstanding performance”.

