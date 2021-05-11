Several railway crossings in Debrecen will be closed

Due to track renovation works, the railway crossings on Kishatár Street and Hegedű Street (Western Industrial Park) will be closed, DKV announced. During the works, buses 21 and 42 are expected to approach the Nyugati Ipari Park terminus from Házgyár utca on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, from the date of closing the railway crossings on Monday, June 7, 2021, until closing.

Bus 21:

Bus 21 will not reach the Shopping Centers stop in either direction during the works. The bus stops at a stop called Kishatár utca on the diversion route.

Bus 42:

In order to serve the travel needs of Balmazújvárosi út even more completely, the 42-way bus departing from Tégláskert utca at the following times travels to the Western Industrial Park by reaching the shopping center in the direction of Kismacs.

Departure times for rides to the Shopping Centers stop from Tégláskert utca:

– Weekdays and weekdays: 04:40, 05:00, 07:00, 12:00, 13:30, 14:00, 16:00, 21:00

– On public holidays (except public holidays): 07:00, 18:00

At other departure times, buses 42 will not reach the Shopping Centers stop in the direction of the Western Industrial Park. The services stop at a stop called Kishatár utca on the diversion route.

