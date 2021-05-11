Drivers are checked in the vicinity of high-risk pedestrian crossings

Hajdú-Bihar County also joined the campaign called “Zebra Plan”, announced by the National Accident Prevention Committee of the National Police Headquarters. Police officers will check drivers and pedestrians in the vicinity of pedestrian crossings with a high risk from the point of view of traffic safety between 11 and 13 May 2021, writes police.hu.

The aim of the action is to prevent and reduce the number of road traffic accidents, to shape the lawful behavior of road users and to detect the perpetrators of traffic safety violations.

In order not to become injured and a victim of a traffic accident, both pedestrians and drivers themselves can do a great deal. It is important for drivers to approach places with the sudden appearance of pedestrians with increased attention and caution.

As a pedestrian, the most important thing is to make sure that you can cross safely before crossing the road. Never cross a forbidden sign and pay attention to visibility in case of limited visibility, writes the police.