The parliament is voting to extend the coronavirus law

The National Assembly is voting to extend the scope of the Coronavirus Act.

The second day of the current part-session of Parliament began yesterday at 9 am with pre-agenda speeches, followed by resolutions.

Deputies could then adopt a cabinet proposal to extend the coronavirus Act until the 15th day after the first sitting of the House’s autumn session so that emergency government decrees can remain in effect.

During the decision-making process, a decision is expected to amend this year’s budget, as well as changes affecting public education and higher education.

Four general debates will be held for the remainder of the sitting. For example, the government’s proposal to improve the living conditions of single-parent families and the cabinet’s tax amendment proposal will be discussed.

From Wednesday to Friday, Parliament will discuss the 2022 budget proposal in a total time frame of 30 hours.

debreceninap.hu