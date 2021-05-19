A wanted person was arrested in Ártánd

An arrest warrant was in force against the man, who was caught by Biharkeresztes police.

A 29-year-old Romanian citizen applied for entry as a passenger of a car at Ártánd Road Border Crossing on 16 May 2021 around 12 noon. The Biharkeresztes police officers checked his foreign data, and it turned out that the Veszprém Police Headquarters had issued an arrest warrant against him for committing a criminal forgery. Police officers arrested the man and handed him over to the staff of the Berettyóújfalu Police Headquarters.

police.hu