According to the weather forecast, today it is starting to get warmer compared to the last few days.

After today’s sunny weather, tonight the clouds may occur over the northeastern parts of the country and rainfall will also arrive. At Friday dawn, temperatures could drop to around 9.13 ° C. The strong northwest wind at first turns to the southwest in the afternoon and gradually strengthens.

The weather is going to get warmer over the weekend.

metkep.hu

pixabay