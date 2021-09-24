Why there is no heating in flats yet?

Several of our readers have indicated that they are freezing in their homes and the radiators they have are cold. Most of these readers live in blockhouses/flats.

In these apartments, the community heating would be switched on uniformly throughout the area of Debrecen on 15 October.

In special cases, for example, when frost appears, the service provider can switch on the heating sooner.

With the arrival of the early cool autumn weather, the temperature of the flats cooled down, then for this period it is worth buying an electric heater with which we can heat the rooms of our apartment.