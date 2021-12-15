Hungary sent 200,000 vaccines to Egypt

We are helping Egypt with another 200,000 vaccines, bringing the number of Hungarian vaccine donations to eight countries to more than 2.5 million, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade said in a video posted on his Facebook page on Wednesday morning.

Before Peter Szijjártó’s trip to Tunisia, he said:

It is important for us that Egypt is successful, safe, and stable, and Hungary is now contributing to this with 200,000 vaccines so that they can speed up their vaccination campaign and defend themselves against the epidemic, said Péter Szijjártó.

MTI