Sensirion and the International School of Debrecen have signed a cooperation agreement

Sensirion Hungary Kft. has signed a cooperation agreement with the international school in Debrecen, the document was signed on Tuesday – the organizers told MTI.

According to their announcement, Sensirion in Switzerland, whose newest world-class site was inaugurated in Debrecen on September 21, signed a cooperation agreement with the region’s first international educational institution to make the most dynamic and technologically challenging environment of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) more widely known.

The collaboration with ISD began as early as the summer, when a four-time summer camp was organized from July 2 to August 19. Engineers at the Swiss company’s Debrecen subsidiary have guided children into the world of science using the company’s world-class measuring tools to pique their interest in technical and scientific careers, they wrote.

The development of practice-oriented high-quality educational collaborations is a key part of the strategy of Sensirion Hungary Kft., a leading manufacturer of digital microsensors and systems. Sensirion’s product range has high added value and they use their products on a wide range from healthcare to the automotive industry. The Swiss company spends 24 percent of its sales on research and development, they said.

As part of the on-site collaboration, Sensirion regularly provides free factory visits to ISD students at the Debrecen plant. With the help of their employees, they will give career counseling to ISD students, and they will give demonstration lectures at ISD 1-2 times a year, according to the agreement, which also includes opportunities to consult with teachers.

Sensirion has built its first manufacturing plant outside the mainland in Debrecen and will create 200 new jobs by 2025. In addition to the production plant, a research and development (R&D) center will be set up on-site, where sensors are currently being manufactured for ventilators for medical use.

