Friday Brings Windstorms

We have to prepare for stormy weather all the weekend, with two cold fronts arriving.

The next cold front will hit the country on Friday. Then frost and precipitation only occasionally form, but the wind rises. Initially, the northern wind in the northern part of Transdanubia may be stormy, during the day, with the exception of the line of the Tisza, strong storms can be expected in many places. The maximum gusts can reach 70-80 km / h. On Saturday, the air movement will be strong all over the country, and in Transdanubia and the Northeast it will be stormy. It calms down in the evening and then intensifies again on Sunday afternoon. We won’t have a quiet night from Sunday to Monday, a next cold front can further enhance the wind.

Windstorms and frosty morning temperatures can bring the waters of Lake Balaton on the southern shore on Saturday morning, which can freeze plants and objects and create ice cover on the shores.



idokep.hu

pixabay