One of Hungary’s largest wind power projects is being launched in the Kisalföld Region

Green Energy Investhor Zrt. (GEI) is initiating a large-scale wind farm development in the Kisalföld region. The planned project near Vadosfa will feature 70 modern wind turbines, creating a total new installed capacity of 499 megawatts (MW) and is expected to generate around 1,200 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity annually, the company told MTI on Wednesday.

Currently, Hungary operates about 330 MW of installed wind capacity, which has seen little expansion over the past decade. While solar energy has played a leading role in the country’s green energy transition so far, wind power remains largely untapped, the company noted.

The GEI project will be realized within a 15-kilometer radius of Vadosfa, using 70 turbines with a unit capacity of 7–7.2 MW each. The technology’s annual utilization—approximately 2,500 operating hours—is nearly double the average for solar plants.

According to the announcement, the project is currently in the construction permitting phase. A year-long environmental monitoring and measurement period concluded in January, providing the necessary data to start the permitting process. Archaeological sample excavations have also begun on site. Construction of the connecting and feeder networks is expected to start at the end of 2026, with the first turbine tower scheduled for installation in the first quarter of 2028. The entire wind farm is expected to become operational by the end of 2029 or early 2030.

The turbines will have tower heights of up to 130 meters, with total structure heights reaching 220 meters. The 90-meter rotor diameter ensures efficient operation even at lower rotational speeds. During equipment selection, a key consideration is that noise and vibration levels remain below regulatory limits at all times, maintaining distances from residential and recreational areas that typically exceed 1 kilometer, rather than the minimum legal requirement of 700 meters.

GEI emphasized that the development will prioritize the protection of the region’s natural values. The goal is not only regulatory compliance but also ensuring that the wind farm’s operation is harmonized with the local ecosystem over the long term. During the permitting process and beyond, GEI will involve local communities, engage in dialogue with municipalities, landowners, and farmers, and implement environmental education and awareness programs in the area.