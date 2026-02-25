The number of Hungarian dishes reaches 100 with tepertős pogácsa and vecsés sauerkraut

The number of Hungarikums has reached 100 with the addition of tepertős pogácsa (pork crackling pastry) and Vecsés sauerkraut, the Ministry of Agriculture (AM) announced.

The statement quoted István Nagy, Minister of Agriculture, who announced in Budapest after Tuesday’s meeting of the Hungarikum Committee that the Collection of Hungarikums and the Hungarian Values Repository have been enriched with new elements. Tepertős pogácsa and Vecsés sauerkraut have been added to the Collection of Hungarikums, while the Hungarian Values Repository has expanded with two new items.

The minister emphasized that Hungarikums contribute to strengthening national identity and help pass on Hungary’s cultural heritage to future generations.

Nagy István highlighted that:

“Tepertős pogácsa is one of the most well-known and beloved savory pastries of Hungarian gastronomy. It preserves the traditions of peasant cuisine and still plays a key role in everyday meals and communal gatherings.”

The sauerkraut from the Vecsés region owes its unique quality to Swabian recipes passed down through generations and to excellent local ingredients. Its outstanding quality, high vitamin C content, and versatility make it a defining ingredient of Hungarian cuisine. Nagy pointed out that today the Hungarikum Committee made a historic decision, raising the number of Hungarikums to 100.

The minister also noted that, through this year’s decisions, the Hungarian Values Repository has further expanded the list of national values based on community and sports traditions. The collection now includes the widely known and popular Ulti card game, and Kincsem, Hungary’s legendary racehorse and a standout in the domestic horse racing scene, has also been recognized as a national value.

The minister emphasized that Hungarikums have national-political significance. Identifying, preserving, and promoting our national values strengthens social cohesion and provides an authentic image of Hungary both domestically and internationally. According to the Ministry, the number of items recorded in the Collection of Hungarikums has risen from 98 to 100, while the Hungarian Values Repository has grown from 162 to 164 items.

(MTI)