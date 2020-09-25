Germany Declares North Western Hungary County ‘High-Risk Region’

Europe National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Germany Declares North Western Hungary County ‘High-Risk Region’

Germany has declared Győr-Moson-Sopron County, in northwest Hungary, a high-risk region due to the spread of the novel coronavirus there.

Travellers from high-risk regions into Germany are required to self-quarantine and notify the authorities, and submit to a coronavirus test within 72 hours after arrival. The public health authority may lift the quarantine if the test result is negative. After Budapest, Győr-Moson-Sopron is the second Hungarian region to be declared high-risk by Germany. Germany updated its list of high-risk areas late on Wednesday. Among others, nearly the whole of the Czech Republic and Covasna (Kovászna) county in central Romania were included in the list.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

‘Corona dogs’ deployed at Helsinki airport to sniff out COVID-19

Amira Dhifallah

Madeleine McCann suspect loses rape case appeal in EU top court ruling

Amira Dhifallah

Border Violators Found Hiding in Romanian Lorry

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *