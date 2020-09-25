Germany Declares North Western Hungary County ‘High-Risk Region’

Germany has declared Győr-Moson-Sopron County, in northwest Hungary, a high-risk region due to the spread of the novel coronavirus there.

Travellers from high-risk regions into Germany are required to self-quarantine and notify the authorities, and submit to a coronavirus test within 72 hours after arrival. The public health authority may lift the quarantine if the test result is negative. After Budapest, Győr-Moson-Sopron is the second Hungarian region to be declared high-risk by Germany. Germany updated its list of high-risk areas late on Wednesday. Among others, nearly the whole of the Czech Republic and Covasna (Kovászna) county in central Romania were included in the list.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay