7 Die, Registered Infections Up 750 in Hungary

Seven Covid-19 patients, all elderly and suffering from an underlying illness, have died in the past 24 hours, while the number of registered coronavirus infections in Hungary has risen by 750 to 21,200, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Thursday morning.

The number of fatalities stands at 709, and 4,818 people have made a recovery. There are 15,673 active infections and 549 Covid-19 patients are being treated in hospital, 32 on ventilators. Altogether 27,403 people are in official home quarantine and 657,437 tests have been carried out. The website warned Hungarians to observe social distancing guidelines and hygiene regulations. A cabinet meeting on Sept. 16 decided to extend entry restrictions for travellers from abroad. In addition to shops and public transport, wearing a mask is now mandatory in cinemas, theatres, health and social institutions and public offices, and clubs have to close by 11pm to curb the spread of the virus. The operative body responsible for handling the epidemic response has so far ordered 9 schools to revert to digital education. Fully 200 classes in otherwise operating schools have also been ordered to work from home, and 24 kindergartens and 8 schools have gone on emergency breaks, the website said. Most infections have been registered in Budapest (8,337), followed by Pest County (2,883) and the counties of Fejér (1,026), Csongrád-Csanád (944), Győr-Moson-Sopron (937), Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg (840) and Hajdú-Bihar (834). Tolna County has the fewest infections (225).

hungaymatters.hu

pixabay