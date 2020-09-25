New Volner Party Seeks to Represent Middle Class

The recently established Volner Party will aim to broaden the Hungarian middle class, János Volner, the founder and leader of the party, said.

Independent lawmaker Volner, a one-time lawmaker of the opposition nationalist Jobbik party, announced the formation of his party last weekend. Speaking at a press conference, Volner said: “Only the members of the middle class will be able to elevate the country and make it prosper”.

“Grandfathers and grandmothers voting for the left should be aware that the left wing today represents the interests of homosexuals and billionaires,” Volner said. “Politicians on the left want to allow gay men to promote the homosexual lifestyle in compulsory school classes for their grandchildren and adopt boys and girls of the same age as their grandchildren”.

Volner said that anyone who votes for left wing parties would be supporting billionaire businessmen who represent the interests of multinationals, such as former prime ministers Péter Medgyessy, Ferenc Gyurcsány and Gordon Bajnai.

“The Volner Party, a party of normal values, rejects those aspirations,” he said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay