Crispy layers and spicy roots – two underrated vegetables in a new role

Cabbage has visibly returned to the spotlight in recent years. Not as a passing trend, but as a reinterpreted staple ingredient. In contemporary gastronomy, texture, crunch, and layering are increasingly emphasized—and cabbage excels in all three. It can be served raw in salads, fermented, grilled, steamed, or even roasted whole—showing a different side in every form.

More than just a side dish

In modern kitchens, cabbage no longer appears merely as a garnish. Finely shaved cabbage salads, slow-roasted caramelized wedges, and various fermented preparations now stand confidently as main dishes. The growing demand for texture—the deliberate combination of creamy and crunchy elements—particularly favors this simple yet versatile vegetable.

Health and simplicity in one ingredient

Cabbage’s popularity is not only due to culinary technique. Its high fiber content, significant vitamin C levels, and low calorie count make it easy to incorporate into a balanced diet. Fermented versions—such as sauerkraut—may also support gut health. At the same time, cabbage does not require complicated cooking methods. It is affordable, easy to store, and can serve as a stable pillar of seasonal cooking. In today’s food culture, this very simplicity has become a value: approaching a familiar ingredient from a fresh perspective.

Horseradish – not just for sausages

After cabbage, another bold character naturally comes to mind: horseradish. Its flavor is intense, pungent, and assertive—powerful even in small amounts. Yet it is often seen merely as a festive accompaniment rather than a versatile ingredient in its own right. Freshly grated horseradish offers a completely different experience from the jarred version. Its essential oils dissipate quickly, making freshness crucial. Its sharp flavor pairs not only with meat dishes—it can be mixed into yogurt-based sauces, salad dressings, and even cream soups. Used sparingly, it brightens flavors and creates an exciting contrast with milder ingredients.

Too expensive in the store? Grow your own

The price of horseradish has risen noticeably in recent years, particularly in processed, jarred forms. However, that does not mean we have to give it up. On the contrary, horseradish is one of those vegetables that can be grown relatively easily in a small garden—or even in a suitably sized balcony container. It develops a strong, deep-reaching root system, so it requires loose, nutrient-rich soil. It prefers sunny or partially shaded locations and is a fairly resilient plant. Even a single piece of root can regrow, making propagation straightforward.

When grown in a balcony container, it is advisable to choose a deeper pot to provide enough room for root development. The benefits of home cultivation go beyond cost savings. Freshly harvested roots deliver a more intense aroma, and you can use exactly as much as needed. This helps prevent waste and allows better control over the strength of the flavor.

Bea Szöőr’s article can be found here in Hungarian.

Forrás: vince.hu, vince.hu