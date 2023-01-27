IKEA continues to expand in Hungary

IKEA Hungary achieved a turnover of HUF 130 billion in the fiscal year 2022, which is an increase of almost 20 percent compared to the previous year, and online sales increased at an even higher rate, by 34 percent.

The department stores welcomed 3.5 million customers, and the share of online shopping was 21.6 percent, approximately one in five customers chose to order online.

They wrote that IKEA Hungary achieved a good result thanks to its 1,730 employees, even though last year was a challenging year. Last year, 8 million visitors came to the stores, 1 million more than the previous year, and the IKEA.hu website registered 12.7 million unique visitors, 66 percent of them from mobile devices. The IKEA Family club also continued to grow, with more than 1.2 million members by the end of the fiscal year, they said.

IKEA’s goal is for 25 percent of deliveries of products purchased with home delivery to be made by electric vehicles. The company is committed to sustainability and is constantly working to achieve this. IKEA will acquire 18 new electric vehicles this year in the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Slovakia region.

The IKEA design studio is planning to open in Debrecen in the first half of 2023. The staff working here will help interested parties with home furnishing advice, as well as support customers during the ordering process.

In the first quarter, a new shopping process called scan and take will be introduced. Using the IKEA application, customers can scan the products in the shopping cart while shopping and then simply pay for them. With this option, you can avoid queuing in front of the cash registers.

Several companies with several owners operate under the IKEA brand name. IKEA was founded in 1943 in Sweden. With IKEA’s retail operations in 32 markets, the Ingka Group is the largest IKEA retailer and accounts for 90 percent of IKEA’s retail turnover. The Ingka Group owns and operates IKEA sales channels based on franchise agreements with Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

