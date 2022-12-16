IKEA plans to open a Design Studio in Debrecen

IKEA plans to open a Design and Order point in Debrecen in the first half of 2023. The staff working here help interested parties with interior design advice, and also support customers in the ordering process.

IKEA’s goal is to be even more accessible to customers and help them create better everyday life as close as possible to their homes.

“We trust that we can help people furnish their home or a part of their home with relevant advice, be it the kitchen, the bedroom, or other rooms that they want to furnish. Our interior design expert colleagues can help customers with personalized ideas, solutions, and practical advice to make the best possible use of the spaces available to them,”

– said Ágnes Szabó, IKEA store manager in Budaörs.

Customers can also view individual elements and decorations of the product range on-site so that they can take a look at the products and even feel and try them. In the Studio, it will also be possible for customers to ask for help in the online shopping process and to have the ordered products delivered to the nearest Collection Point or directly to their home.

Preparations for the opening of the studio and the recruitment process have already begun. IKEA will inform customers about the possible opening date.

