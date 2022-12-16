A 258-space truck parking lot is being built near the BMW factory

As a result of strong investor interest in the North-West Economic Zone and the Southern Economic Zone, a significant increase in road freight traffic can be expected in Debrecen from 2024-2025 – it was announced at the general meeting in Debrecen.

For this reason, it is necessary to create a safe truck parking lot in accordance with European standards and a related logistics terminal, which in the future will make it possible to handle and serve the traffic of the BMW factory, which is currently under construction, as well as other economic zones located in the city.

The implementer of the project is Debreceni Real Estate Development Kft. (DING), which is a company owned exclusively by Debreceni Infrastructure Development Kft. (DIF). A 14-hectare area has been designated as the location of the project in the North-West Economic Zone of Debrecen, which is less than 1 kilometer from the entrance of the future BMW car factory, the intermodal railway terminal being built next to the BMW factory, and the M35 motorway.

In the course of the investment, a 194-space open and a 64-space closed truck parking lot, in accordance with European Union regulations, will be created, as well as the related service facilities. The project is currently being prepared, with an expected completion date of February 2026.

Based on the detailed cost estimate and cost-benefit analysis, the estimated budget of the project is HUF 5,845 million net. DING won support for the project in the amount of EUR 7,097,680 in the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) 2 Transport – Actions related to safe and secure mobility – General envelope tender. in the amount (converted at the exchange rate used to prepare the tender, HUF 2,627 million, which is nearly 45% of the total cost of the project).

The support contract was signed between the supporter (CINEA) and DING on October 14, 2022. For the implementation of the project, DING plans to use HUF 2,347 million in state aid, with the project’s deductible amounting to HUF 871 million. Based on the grant agreement, it is possible to request a grant advance of 2,484,188 euros (35%). The advance payment is essential to ensure uninterrupted cash flow during implementation, without which it would be necessary to take out a pre-financing loan.

The general assembly, as the sole member of Debreceni Infrastructura Fejlesztó Kft., approved that the company undertakes a guarantee for the 2,484,188 euro grant advance provided by the European Climate Policy, Environmental Protection and Infrastructure Executive Agency for the construction of a truck parking lot to its Debreceni Ingatlanfejsztó Kft.

