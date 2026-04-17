EU spokesperson: There is currently no fuel shortage in the European Union

There is currently no fuel shortage in the European Union, but the European Commission is preparing for a possible and still concerning supply shortage of aviation fuel, said Anna-Kaisa Itkonen, the Commission’s spokesperson, in Brussels on Friday.

Responding to a question at the Commission’s daily press briefing, she said EU member states’ refineries are able to cover around 70% of the EU’s aviation fuel consumption, with the remaining volume supplied through imports.

If the situation involving the Strait of Hormuz continues, the European Commission will begin preparations for possible coordinated action regarding aviation fuel supplies.

She added that the Commission is aware that markets are tight, but at present there is no risk of the EU running out of aviation fuel entirely, as significant stocks are also available within Europe. The EU also has untouched emergency reserves under relevant legislation, which can be released to the market if necessary.

The European Commission is closely monitoring the situation, but it currently sees no indication of a systemic fuel shortage that would lead to widespread flight cancellations in the European Union.