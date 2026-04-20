Hundreds of people gathered at the University of Debrecen for a Family Ice Carnival

Continuing a tradition spanning more than a decade, the Family Ice Carnival was organized for the 11th time by the University of Debrecen’s Mental Health and Equal Opportunities Center (DEMEK), in cooperation with the Lelkierő Association, for university employees and their children. The event, held on Sunday, April 19, 2026, at the Debrecen Ice Hall, attracted more than 800 participants.

This traditional end-of-winter, spring-welcoming event took place on rink number 1 of the ice hall, where university staff arrived continuously with their children and grandchildren eager to skate.

“The university is a big family, which extends not only to time spent at work but also to leisure and relaxation,” said Elek Bartha in his welcome speech.

The rector’s commissioner emphasized that family-friendly programs are an important mission for the institution, including the ever-popular Family Ice Carnival.

The program concluded with a raffle draw, where lucky winners received entry tickets offered by the Debrecen Ice Hall, as well as sports equipment and sweet gift packages thanks to the organizing DEMEK.

Following the event, András Berényi, head of DEMEK, told hirek.unideb.hu that preparations have already begun—together with the university’s Event Coordination and Alumni Center—for the upcoming Family Day. The event, scheduled for May 16 at the Nagyerdei Cultural Park, will feature, among other things, a music concert, guided zoo tours, and all-day craft activities for university staff and their families.

(unideb.hu)