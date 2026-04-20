An 80-year-old man was robbed in broad daylight in Debrecen

A 32-year-old man snatched the bag from his elderly victim’s hand on the street; police in Debrecen identified and apprehended him within an hour.

The pensioner was walking along Károlyi Mihály Street on Friday morning when someone suddenly grabbed the bag from behind and pulled it with such force that he fell. The attacker succeeded in taking the bag and fled on foot.

The victim immediately called emergency services and gave a description of the perpetrator, allowing police to identify the 32-year-old local resident within an hour. He was arrested, questioned as a suspect that same afternoon, taken into custody, and his pre-trial detention was requested, which the court ordered on Sunday.

It also emerged that he may be linked to five additional thefts in Debrecen. He targeted unattended bags and valuables, typically exploiting victims’ inattention.

He will face charges of robbery and five counts of theft.