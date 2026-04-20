Wholesale prices for petrol and diesel are decreasing in Hungary

From Tuesday, retailers will pay 6 forints less per liter for petrol and 14 forints less for diesel (gross), according to holtankoljak.hu, which added that the gap between market prices and regulated prices is continuing to narrow.

On Monday, the average market price of 95-octane petrol was 672 forints per liter, while diesel cost 728 forints per liter. The regulated prices are 595 forints and 615 forints, respectively. This means the current difference is 77 forints per liter for petrol and 113 forints per liter for diesel, which may decrease further from Tuesday, the portal reported.

Last Thursday, Magyar Péter, the incoming prime minister, announced that the regulated prices for both petrol and diesel would be maintained even after the new government takes office.